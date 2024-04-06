AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 352.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,143 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 80,057 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after buying an additional 460,153 shares during the period. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.36. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 384.99%. On average, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

ABCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABCL

About AbCellera Biologics

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.