Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $120.84 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $140.28. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average of $91.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $127,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,786 shares of company stock worth $32,608,812. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

