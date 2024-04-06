Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Chardan Capital

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
