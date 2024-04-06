Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Chardan Capital

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of ACHL stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $34.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

