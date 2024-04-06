Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

AYI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.25.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $272.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $272.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.02%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,645 shares of company stock worth $3,811,128. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $573,233,000 after buying an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

