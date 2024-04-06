ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Up 6.1 %

ADCT opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $412.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.73. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.56). ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.15% and a negative return on equity of 1,313.37%. The company had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

