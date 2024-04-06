AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,900 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 123.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

