AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 344.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 117,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 103,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 85,780 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 35,037 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,198,000.

VCIT opened at $79.53 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

