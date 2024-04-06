Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires New Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,013 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,972 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.1 %

WY opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.