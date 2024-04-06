Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires Shares of 1,249 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 206,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $31,797,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 692,659,571 shares in the company, valued at $113,000,482,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,918,567 shares of company stock worth $963,239,758. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

