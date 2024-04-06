Advisory Alpha LLC Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FSCO opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.