Advisory Alpha LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,978 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 14,790 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $27.70.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTU

Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,831.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,831.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,951. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peabody Energy

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.