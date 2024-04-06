Advisory Alpha LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,978 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 14,790 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
Peabody Energy Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $27.70.
Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BTU
Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy
In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,831.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,831.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,951. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Peabody Energy
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Peabody Energy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.