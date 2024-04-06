Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.99 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $123.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

