Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases Shares of 3,734 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

