Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,864,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,424,000 after purchasing an additional 317,802 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,249,000 after purchasing an additional 181,540 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,324,000 after purchasing an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188,883 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $187.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.30. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

