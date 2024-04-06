Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDIS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter.

FDIS opened at $80.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $62.68 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

