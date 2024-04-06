Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,482 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,300 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.6 %

EA stock opened at $130.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.71.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

