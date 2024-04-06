AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.20.

AVAV stock opened at $148.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.14 and its 200 day moving average is $127.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 0.44. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $88.24 and a 1-year high of $184.61.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 106.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,106,000 after acquiring an additional 287,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,082,000 after buying an additional 209,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $15,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

