Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $26.97 Average PT from Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Affirm by 79.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 395,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 174,807 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72. Affirm has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

