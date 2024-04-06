AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at CIBC

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGF Management has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.58.

AGF.B stock opened at C$8.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.52. The stock has a market cap of C$539.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total transaction of C$1,027,194.00. In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 15,000 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total value of C$1,027,194.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 353,365 shares of company stock worth $2,665,144 and sold 159,394 shares worth $1,236,812. Company insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

