Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Set at C$18.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has been given a C$18.00 price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$31.00 target price on Air Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.35.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AC

Air Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

AC stock opened at C$19.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.34. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.04 and a 52 week high of C$26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.9565217 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Air Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 2,406 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,823.37. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.