AJ Advisors LLC Acquires 757 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AJ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.4% of AJ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MWA Asset Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 8,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.35.

HD stock opened at $357.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $354.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

