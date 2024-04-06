Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Lessened by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

AKAM opened at $106.24 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.85 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.94 and a 200-day moving average of $112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,203. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.