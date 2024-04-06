Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALK. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna lowered Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Shares of ALK opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 78,670 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

