Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Shares Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $49.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alaska Air Group traded as high as $44.28 and last traded at $44.08. 982,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,431,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.88.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.44.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALK

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,670 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.