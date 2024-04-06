Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Albany International worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,857,000 after acquiring an additional 379,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $32,911,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 206,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 135,472 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $12,803,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,504,000 after buying an additional 127,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Albany International had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $323.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

