Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

ALIM stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $201.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 130.90%. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 502,268 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.