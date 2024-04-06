Alison Bauerlein Sells 10,123 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $51,424.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sight Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SGHT stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 12.65.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a negative net margin of 68.53%. The company had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.
