All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,877 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $520.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $510.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

