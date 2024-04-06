Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $41.56.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.