Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $218.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.56.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $16,653,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

