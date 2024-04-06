Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $153.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

