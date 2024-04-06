Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Up to $4.75

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.90. Altus Power shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 80,287 shares.

AMPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $735.75 million, a PE ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.

In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,654,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,834,381.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,907,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,430,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,654,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,834,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,673 shares of company stock valued at $530,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

