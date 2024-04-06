Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $33.00 to $29.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

AMAL stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $686.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

