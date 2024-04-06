Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

AEE stock opened at $72.71 on Thursday. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.91.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

