American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $20,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after purchasing an additional 587,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,308,000 after purchasing an additional 374,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,826,000 after purchasing an additional 75,124 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.59. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

