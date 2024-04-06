Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $21,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $389,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 275,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.57.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $434.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $410.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.11. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.85 and a 52-week high of $440.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

