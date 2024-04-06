Amit Bhatia Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Amit Bhatia acquired 1,500,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £5,775,000 ($7,249,560.63).

BREE opened at GBX 388 ($4.87) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 375.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 352.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Breedon Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 302.90 ($3.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 408 ($5.12). The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,251.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,516.13%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.52) to GBX 460 ($5.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

