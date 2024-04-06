Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957,942.00, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.