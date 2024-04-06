Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,050,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.48% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $92,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,689 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38,530 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,583,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $31.77.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $28,844.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,097.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $28,844.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,097.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Further Reading

