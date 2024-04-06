Analysts Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) PT at $74.64

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRH. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CRH Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $941,562,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,454,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947,902 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $552,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95. CRH has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

