Analysts Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Target Price at $90.00

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Textron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Textron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Textron by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $96.65 on Wednesday. Textron has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.75%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

