ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Position Raised by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 361.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,825,000 after acquiring an additional 191,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,746,000 after acquiring an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,029,448.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,897,786.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,155,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,536 shares of company stock worth $9,288,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $67.65 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54 and a beta of 0.79.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

