Anthony J. Recupero Sells 3,307 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $51,258.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.15. The company has a market cap of $630.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $29.51.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a negative net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. Analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

