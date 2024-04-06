APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $53.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

Get APA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on APA

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. APA has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.