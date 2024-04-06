Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $207.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

