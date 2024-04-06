Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.33.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

