Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

AQST has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.53 million, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 2.87. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $6.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 984,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

