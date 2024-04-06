Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.15 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 151,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

