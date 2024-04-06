Archer Aviation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 25,972 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 575% compared to the typical volume of 3,848 call options.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 750,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at $204,235,426.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 29.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 143.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Archer Aviation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Archer Aviation stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

