Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KVUE opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

